How to deal with difficult stakeholders as a product manager

The product organization is inherently cross-functional, partnering with multiple teams across the company and serving customers and end users. As a result, disagreements are bound to happen in a product manager's day-to-day, but what matters most is how you handle them.

One product team, multiple stakeholders

  • Effective collaboration can't happen if we don't deal with the natural conflicts that arise when two or more people (or groups) work together
  • Conflict can be a source of creativity and actually strengthen collaboration, it all just depends on how issues are handled
  • Resolve conflict effectively and build trust
The Behavioral Change Stairway Model

2

This was first developed by the FBI’s Crisis Negotiation Unit and includes a five-stage method to changing someone else's behaviour: active listening, empathy, rapport, influence, and behaviour change.


  • Active listening: listen to the person you are in conflict with
  • Empathy: deep listening will help you build empathy
  • Rapport: when people feel understood they are more likely to trust us, which enables us to build rapport
  • Influence: this closer relationship is a necessary baseline in order to encourage someone to listen to our perspective
  • Behaviour change: by following these first four steps, you are much more likely than not to change someone's behaviour
Techniques for Better Listening

3

When we're only communicating with others virtually, it's even more important to build our listening skills and make a conscious effort to be patient and attentive. Here are three tips:


  • Be fully present and listen attentively
  • Keep an open mind and try to put any judgment aside
  • Listen for facts, feelings, and needs
Techniques for Building Trust

4

  • Speak and act with integrity
  • Get to know people and allow them to get to know you
  • Involve others in product decisions by encouraging them to share their ideas and/or concerns
  • Be supportive and offer help to others whenever possible and appropriate
  • Strengthen your product management expertise
