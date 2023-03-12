Optimal Temperatures

Design matters and can greatly affect your productivity and mental health.
The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends keeping the temperatures in office buildings between 68 and 76 degrees Fahrenheit, a range that can feel like the difference between a freezer and a sauna, depending on your personal preference.
Being close to natural sunlight can make or break an employee’s experience.
Productivity gains (and losses) are connected to employees’ environmental conditions, so companies that create ideal office environments with abundant natural light and unobstructed outdoor views will reap the dividends.
