Overcoming Fear of Standing Out

Originals: How Non-Conformists Move the World is a book written by Adam Grant, a professor at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. The book discusses the concept of "originality" and how non-conformists can drive change and innovation in the world. The book explores how to identify and nurture original ideas, how to overcome fear of standing out, and how to build a culture that embraces diversity of thought.





It also examines the role of originality in leadership, decision-making, and creativity. The book is based on extensive research and real-life examples of successful original thinkers. It aims to provide readers with practical strategies and tools to generate and implement their own original ideas and become more effective in their personal and professional lives.