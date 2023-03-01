Pause Ask Choose contd.

Plan B works when major changes come into your life – a new business, a failed relationship, health issues. However, in today’s volatile world, many changes don’t emerge clearly, but you must navigate the uncertainty and stress that inevitably follows.





Resilience expert and best-selling author Adam Markel teaches you how to develop resilience to accept change and capitalize on its opportunities.





He focuses on the “four realms” of the human character – body, mind, emotions and spirit – for building habits of resilience to help you thrive in the face of change.