The psychologist Carol Dweck’s research has shown that those with a growth mindset – who believe that intelligence is malleable, and skills can be developed – will respond more favourably in challenging situations.
Save
Persistence can also help you unlearn any unhelpful thoughts you might have about your abilities and the consequences of getting things wrong. By persisting with the task at hand, you’ll gradually see that you can do more than you think.
Save
Save
Save
2023 nextbigwhat
All rights reserved