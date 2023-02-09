logo
Set yourself free by developing a growth mindset toward anxiety

The psychologist Carol Dweck’s research has shown that those with a growth mindset – who believe that intelligence is malleable, and skills can be developed – will respond more favourably in challenging situations.

Persistence

Persistence can also help you unlearn any unhelpful thoughts you might have about your abilities and the consequences of getting things wrong. By persisting with the task at hand, you’ll gradually see that you can do more than you think.

Exposure Therapy

  • In exposure therapy, individuals are asked to gradually confront the situations or memories that bring up fear and anxiety.
  • Exposure therapy teaches two principles.
  • First, the situation that has been avoided might not be as dangerous as once thought.
  • Second, the feelings of anxiety and fear are also not as dangerous as once thought, because there are coping strategies that can help deal with these feelings.
Mental Attitude

  • Your attitude towards your own skills and abilities will affect how you behave in a challenging situation
  • Those with a fixed mindset, who believe intelligence and abilities are unchangeable, are more likely to give up quickly when things get tough
  •  Those who believe that anxiety can change, either on its own or through the use of coping skills, are more likely to respond adaptively to difficult situations
