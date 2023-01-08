logo
The Workplace Curiosity Manifesto: How Curiosity Helps Individuals and Workspaces Thrive in Transformational Times - Stefaan van Hooydonk

Curiosity is good for business. Learning expert Stefaan van Hooydonk offers a concise and lucid guide to building productive curiosity for professionals, in teams and in organizations. The business case for curiosity is well-known – but the author cites additional recent research, plus illustrative cases and anecdotes he draws from his experience as chief learning officer for Flipkart, Cognizant and other organizations. Although his zeal for his subject makes this a bit repetitious, van Hooydonk provides a clear, helpful overview and valuable recommendations.



Personal Benefits of Curiosity

  • Being curious has numerous personal benefits, including increased engagement, motivation, and fulfillment
  • It can also help us advance more quickly in our careers, build better relationships, and feel less fear in the face of change
  • Curiosity helps us apply our intelligence and knowledge to improving ourselves, our relationships, and our endeavors
  • It can also help us generate new ideas and find solutions to problems that may have previously eluded us


Take-Aways

  • Learn to be more curious.
  • An environment of change and instability calls for a curious mind-set.
  • Curiosity benefits you and your organization. 
  • Curious leaders enjoy superior performance and nurture employee curiosity.
  • Curious teams provide a safe environment for their members’ inquisitiveness.
  • For companies, curiosity supports organizational resilience, innovation and improved listening.
  • Corporate strategies that prioritize curiosity facilitate both innovative exploration and efficient implementation.
  • Curiosity drives disruptive and evolutionary innovation.
  • To enhance curiosity in your organization, follow 10 strategies.



Introduction to Curiosity

  • Curiosity is a natural human trait that drives us to seek out new knowledge and experiences
  • It is often regarded as a childlike quality, but studies show that children and adults have similar levels of inquisitiveness, with children being more willing to take risks and experience discomfort to pursue knowledge


Sparking Your Curiosity

  • Curiosity is sparked when we encounter something new and recognize it as such
  • We then make a quick assessment of our ability to learn more about it without exposing ourselves to risk
  • If we feel safe exploring the question, we are more likely to act on our curiosity


Curiosity and Knowledge

  • People feel curious about a subject when they already have some knowledge about it
  • A little knowledge can stir curiosity, and learning more about a subject causes curiosity to grow
  • Once we feel confident that we have learned all we can about a subject, our curiosity wanes
  • Routine, monotony, and stress can all dampen curiosity


The Importance of Curiosity in a Changing World

  • In a rapidly changing world, organizations that cling to the status quo and outdated business models are at risk of stagnation
  • To stay relevant and competitive, it is important for organizations to embrace a curious mindset and seek out new opportunities for growth and innovation
  • This requires a willingness to take risks, as well as the agility and flexibility to adapt to new circumstances
  • By replacing fear of the unknown with curiosity, we open ourselves up to an infinite stream of possibility


Professional Benefits of Curiosity

  • Curiosity is especially beneficial for professionals, as it helps them build deep and wide expertise
  • It allows them to become "T-shaped" employees, skilled in both cognitive challenges and in-depth knowledge
  • Curiosity requires a certain level of humility, as it involves recognizing when we lack important information and seeking it out
  • Because curiosity primes the brain to receive new information, curious professionals are able to learn more easily and tap into better memory function


Curious Leaders

  • Curiosity is also beneficial for leaders, as it helps them make rational, intentional decisions, adapt to uncertainty, and consider fresh strategies
  • Curious leaders are mindful communicators and actively seek out feedback about their own performance.
  • Curious leaders are role models for their teams and can promote a corporate culture that encourages curiosity
  • By demonstrating a commitment to learning, leaders can boost curiosity in their team members
  • Leaders can also take specific actions to show people that the company values their questions and desire to expand their knowledge and skills



Promoting Curiosity in the Workplace

  • There are several ways that organizations can promote curiosity in the workplace, including granting workers empowerment and autonomy, embracing open-mindedness, and implementing innovation pipelines
  • Encouraging a culture of curiosity can lead to increased creativity, innovation, and problem-solving abilities in the workplace


Conclusion

  • Curiosity is a natural human trait that drives us to seek out new knowledge and experiences
  • It is important in both personal and professional development, as it increases engagement, motivation, and fulfillment, and helps us build deep and wide expertise
  • Curiosity is especially valuable in a changing world, as it allows organizations to stay relevant and competitive through innovation and agility
  • Leaders can promote a culture of curiosity in the workplace by demonstrating a commitment to learning and taking specific actions to show people that the company values their questions and desire to expand their knowledge and skills.


