Physics Formulas





Physics formulas are not just math; they're supposed to de­scribe something about the physical universe. And this is another reason why E = mc2 sticks in people's minds.





Here E stands for energy, m means mass, and c is the speed of light in a vacuum, or 299,792,458 meters per second.





To have them all in a simple, easy­-to-remember formula implies that they're connected to one another in a deep and profound way.







