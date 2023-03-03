Prove your product concept

Start with a simple visualization exercise

To better understand how achieving product-market fit works, you can imagine a simple coffee cup. A coffee cup is an item that’s achieved product-market fit because it’s in a well-defined, existing product category. You know the features that people expect and want, and the problems business owners have to wrestle with are differentiation and distribution, not product-market fit.





In contrast, for unique product ideas, it takes longer to find the exact version of the product that gets you to product-market fit. As you begin the process of finding product-market fit, you should simplify your product idea, compare that version with your current plan, and find a version that exists between the two that your target customer will understand.