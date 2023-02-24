Qualitative marketing tests

The Lean Product Playbook, by Dan Olson, provides a comprehensive guide to developing a successful product, from initial concept to launch. It explains how to identify customer needs and create a winning product strategy, as well as how to define and design a Minimum Viable Product (MVP).





The book also covers how to monitor customer feedback to make sure that the product is meeting user expectations, and provides advice on how to scale the product and manage a team.





The book also contains actionable advice and real-world examples to illustrate key concepts. In short, The Lean Product Playbook provides an invaluable reference for anyone looking to build and launch their own product.