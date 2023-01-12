Racism









There are many definitions going around for "racism" however, the author wants to underscore his definition of it:





Racism occurs when individuals or institutions show more favorable evaluation or treatment of an individual or group based on race or ethnicity.





The author believes that racism can manifest in the forms of "evaluation" and "treatment." Moreover, racism is mostly about how society operates. It doesn't have to involve hatred toward the "other" but it is frequently motivated by an opportunistic desire to promote self-interest or group interest.







