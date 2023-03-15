Ralph Waldo Emerson

"Intentional Living: Choosing a Life That Matters" is a book written by John C. Maxwell. It was published in 2015 by the Center Street publishing house. In the book, Maxwell describes how to live a life with purpose and intentionality, making the most of the time and resources you have.
He shares insights and practical advice on how to discover your purpose, create a plan, and take action to make a positive impact in your own life and the lives of others. The book has been well-received, with positive reviews praising Maxwell's clear writing and inspiring message.
The purpose of life is not to be happy. It is to be useful, to be honorable, to be compassionate, to have it make some difference that you have lived and lived well
Intentional living is about daily satisfaction and making a difference in others' lives, leading to a meaningful existence. Good intentions aren't enough. It motivates prioritization and embracing what matters, opening up possibilities.
Excuses and blame have no place in intentional living, as it focuses on taking action and creating one's best story.
Apathetic people will never make their world different. Indifferent people will not live a life that matters. Passive people take themselves out of the greatest of all stories—their own. Maybe they want to see themselves in the story, but they exist as mere observers on the sidelines. They wish for more, but they fail to become active participants. Why? Because they are unintentional.
In life, it is not what we get that makes us valuable. It is what we become in the process that brings value to our lives. Action is what converts human dreams into significance. It brings personal value that we can gain from no other source.
If you know your why and focus on going there with fierce determination, you can make sense of everything on your journey because you see it through the lens of why.
This makes the way so much more meaningful and complete because you have context to understand the reason you’re on the journey in the first place.
