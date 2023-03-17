logo
Help yourself out of depression

Recovery from depression can be a long process. A variety of treatments for depression exists, but they may take time before an effect is noticed. In the meantime, there are things you can do to help yourself feel better, or at least keep from sinking deeper into depression.

#Article
Reactivate relationships, interests

  • If you've withdrawn from the social arena, you should take small steps toward getting back into it
  • Don't expect to show up at a party and command the room, but do try to get out and see some people
  • Meet with someone briefly for coffee, or maybe drop in on a friend to return something you borrowed
Baby Steps

  • When you are deeply depressed, you may not feel like doing much of anything or being with anyone
  • But rather than hiding out and doing nothing, it's best to be active, even though you may not want to
  • Ask yourself, "not what do I feel like doing, but how much am I capable of doing?"
Walk away from depression

Exercise is a proven tonic for depression. For decades studies have been showing that aerobic exercise improves mood in people who are depressed.


The amount of aerobic exercise recommended by the CDC for general good health -- equivalent to 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise at least five days a week -- can bring about big improvements in depression.

Actions to Avoid

Depression sometimes drives people to drink, and sometimes alcohol abuse leads to depression. In any case, drowning your sorrows now will not help you feel better later. The same goes for other kinds of substance abuse.


Also do not rashly make major life changes while you are still feeling depressed, like leaving your job or your spouse, unless the situation is really dicey.

