Realize and Reset Your Vision





Retake your entrepreneurial temperature. Take time away from the daily activities of the business to think about your vision, assess whether you are realizing it, and course-correct if you are not.





Remember:





Running a business as a solo operation isn’t an end in itself. It is a way of supporting your vision for making a great living and living the life you want.

We can all learn from others’ wisdom, but if you have created a vision and goals that work for you, it is important to be selective in the advice you listen to.







