The Art of Saying No, written by Damon Zahariades, is a self-help book published in 2017.
The book provides a step-by-step, strategic guide for setting boundaries and developing the assertiveness needed to say no when it's appropriate. The book emphasizes the importance of being honest and direct in communication, and discusses the personal and professional price of procrastination.
You’re about to learn the unhealthy reasons you dread saying no.
Recognizing them – some are less obvious than others – is the first step toward freeing yourself from the fallacious belief that saying no is mean, cold-hearted, or selfish.
People often take offense at things that aren’t intended to give offense. An example is hearing the word “no” after they ask for someone’s help.
Reasons we don't say NO:
It’s one of the smallest words in the English language. Yet, many of us believe it carries such awesome power that we’re afraid to say it. In those instances when we do manage to say no, we instinctively downplay our intentions, offering excuses and apologies to the requestor.
Why does this tiny word carry such gravity? Why are we so hesitant to utter it?
Most of us were raised to believe that saying no is rude and egocentric. This belief becomes a significant part of our value system. So we spend our childhoods and much of our adult lives trying to live in a way that reflects an image we consider more honorable and respectable.
The result? We end up saying yes to everyone around us, even as we become increasingly frustrated, embittered, and resentful.
