Recognise Negative self talk

Do you blame yourself when something goes wrong?

Do you attribute perfectly understandable mistakes to your own laziness and ineptitude?

Do you expect to fail at a task before you've even started it?





Negative self-talk can creep into your consciousness in many different forms.





You might engage in self-criticism, comparing yourself to others, or beating yourself up for your perceived failings. You might be a constant worrier who imagines worst-case scenarios based on very little evidence. Finally, you might be a perfectionist who sets impossibly high standards, only to berate yourself when you can't live up to them.

