Recruit others to help you fight procrastination.

1. If you make yourself accountable to someone else, you're far more likely to achieve your goals. Ask them to check in on your progress from time to time.





2. Don't set your own deadlines. We rarely respect self-imposed deadlines because we don't feel too bad about breaking promises we've made to ourselves. But we do respect the promises we make to others.









When you sit down to work, be careful not to multitask. Trying to concentrate on more than one thing at a time diminishes the quality of your focus, making it all too easy to slip into the trap of procrastination. So rather than half-finishing a lot of tasks, be a single-tasker who does one thing from start to end before moving on to the next.







