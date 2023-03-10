Reliability, security and scalability issues

Microsoft is a technology company that provides cloud computing services and AI tools for businesses and developers.





Microsoft Germany CEO Marianne Janik said that GPT-4 and other large language models are “an iPhone moment” for AI. She believes that AI can create value and innovation for companies and society by automating repetitive tasks and enhancing human creativity.





However, there are also challenges and risks associated with using such powerful AI systems. Some of these include ethical issues (such as bias, privacy and accountability),

technical issues (such as reliability, security and scalability), and regulatory issues (such as compliance with laws and standards).



