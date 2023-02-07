Resistance to Reinvention

Undisruptable is a book by Aidan McCullen which explores the idea of permanent reinvention for individuals, organisations and life in general.
The book provides an actionable framework for helping individuals, organisations and life adapt to change and embrace reinvention. It also offers practical advice on how to find the courage and resilience to make the necessary changes and how to make the most of new opportunities.
Additionally, it encourages readers to look beyond the immediate environment and embrace a mindset of continuous learning and growth.
Resisting change is natural. The status quo will always resist; that is its nature. Changemakers must recognise the signs of resistance as milestones of change; this resistance is a rite of passage. Incremental change means small improvements or minor changes. Transformational change can be extremely difficult and even painful. Transformational change involves psychological warfare for the individual.
Even when faced with debilitating disease, many people still resist change. Even when faced with organisational disruption, many leaders resist reinvention. Transformational change involves territorial warfare for the organisation. Transformational change is a slow process that cannot be rushed. Becoming something new means letting go of something old.
