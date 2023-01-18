Rivals and Allies

It is natural for people to seek affiliation with some team or side in a rivalry, but once we become members of this team, we expose ourselves to polarization. When rivals attempt to challenge our views, we respond with hostility. In the process of bonding with teammates, our opinions get entrenched even deeper.





Three exercises to help us rethink our rivalries:

Find a common identity with your opponents. Spread empathy toward the entire group after applying it to a single member. Understand that our stereotypes are arbitrary.



