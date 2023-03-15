Rule No. 2: Start investing in experiences early





The main idea here is that your life is the sum of your experiences. This just means that everything you do in life—all the daily, weekly, monthly, annual, and once-in-a-lifetime experiences you have—adds up to who you are. When you look back on your life, the richness of those experiences will determine your judgment of how full a life you’ve led.





You retire on your memories





When you’re too frail to do much else, you can still look back on the life you’ve lived and experience immense pride, joy, and the bittersweet feeling of nostalgia.







