Schedule time to read & take notes every single day

Steve Jobs credited Apple’s success to his ability to “connect the dots.” If you want to achieve more as an entrepreneur, you must regularly expose yourself to new ideas across multiple categories. Here are three habits to help you become a generalist.
Expand your collections; pick new topics or simply new perspectives. If you want to be a generalist, you need to constantly seek out smart, credible and thoughtful information from various sources.
As an entrepreneur, it pays to have both hard and soft skills. Perhaps you have the financial acumen to develop a comprehensive business plan, but can you tell your brand’s story in a compelling way to investors? While these two activities would fall under the “fund raising” umbrella, they actually require very different skills.
