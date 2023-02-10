ChatGPT will become the centerpiece of Word, PowerPoint, Excel, and Outlook
Soon, you don’t need to write much anymore. Artificial Intelligence will do it for you
The end of apps and your 99 subscriptions
AI will get rid of Windows, too
Business communication will become less important because AI will take care of all business matters
No one needs to read or write emails anymore because AI does all the work for them
School and work 2.0
We need to rethink school and work.
AI has made it abundantly clear that, not just at school and in business, to a large degree, we all simulate knowledge and meaning. It is so good at simulating us there because a lot of our own school and business language because in both spheres understanding is largely simulated.
AI will have eaten all our hobbies long before it fired us from our job.