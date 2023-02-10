logo
nextbigwhat logo
IDEAS
0
The End of Writing

The End of Writing

  • ChatGPT will become the centerpiece of Word, PowerPoint, Excel, and Outlook
  • Soon, you don’t need to write much anymore. Artificial Intelligence will do it for you
  • The end of apps and your 99 subscriptions
  • AI will get rid of Windows, too
  • Business communication will become less important because AI will take care of all business matters
  • No one needs to read or write emails anymore because AI does all the work for them

Save

School and work 2.0

2

School and work 2.0

  • We need to rethink school and work.
  • AI has made it abundantly clear that, not just at school and in business, to a large degree, we all simulate knowledge and meaning. It is so good at simulating us there because a lot of our own school and business language because in both spheres understanding is largely simulated.
  • AI will have eaten all our hobbies long before it fired us from our job.


0

Save

No more souless jobs

1

No more souless jobs

  • Instead of typing boring requests in Outlook, give the computer a couple of approximate orders and the machine processes the text for you
  • Working on a screen has never been this easy
  • AI will catapult the existing business circus into a Spaceballs dimension
  • Work on the screen has all been a simulation of work before AI started simulating the simulation


0

Save

What matters

3

What matters

  • Language is a bridge. If we disconnect one side of the bridge, the bridge falls.
  • You can let Artificial Intelligence speak for you, but it can't feel and think for you.
  • The popular argument is that those who will be using AI will win and those who do not will be left behind.
  • As long as AI remains a tool and we stay in control, that argument is fully plausible.
0

Save

Category:

Artificial IntelligenceCreative ThinkingDecision-makingLeadershipManagementMarketingMindfulnessOffice and MePersonal FinancePersonal-developmentProduct-ManagementProductivitySalesStartupsTrendingWeb3

More like this

    nextbigwhat logo

    Helpful Links

    Legal

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    2023 nextbigwhat

    All rights reserved

    Home
    Explore
    Ideas
    BigBook
    More
    Login