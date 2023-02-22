Search/Similarity

LLMs are known for their text generation capabilities, but their text representation capabilities are equally powerful. Text representation is about making sense of existing text and is useful for massive amounts of unstructured data.





An example of this is similarity search, which is used in search engines to match a query with relevant results. Text representation models generate text embeddings, which are long sequences of numbers that store information about the text.





Use cases:

Retrieval of related and useful documents within an organization

Similar product recommendations

eCommerce product search

Next article recommendations based on reading history

Selecting chatbot responses from an available list



