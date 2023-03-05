logo
nextbigwhat logo
MINDFULNESS
0
Don’t Underestimate the Power of Self-Reflection

Don’t Underestimate the Power of Self-Reflection

Research shows the habit of reflection can separate extraordinary professionals from mediocre ones. But how do you sort which experiences are most significant for your development?


Save

Self-Reflection

2

Self-Reflection

To become a great leader, empathy, communication, adaptability, emotional intelligence, and compassion are important soft skills. However, one often overlooked competency is reflection, which research shows can separate outstanding professionals from mediocre ones.


Reflection is about learning from experiences, contemplating behavior and its consequences. To gain its full benefits, reflection must become a habit. The most valuable reflections come from experiences that involve surprise, frustration, and failure.


Mistakes provide raw evidence of what not to do in the future. Frustration occurs when our thoughtful analysis is criticized. Reflection requires courage, is thoughtful, and deliberate.


0

Save

What we found out!

1

What we found out!

  • The authors asked 442 executives to reflect on which experiences most advanced their professional development and had the most impact on making them better leaders.
  • Three distinct themes arose through their analysis: surprise, frustration, and failure. Reflections that involved one or more or of these sentiments proved to be the most valuable in helping the leaders grow.
  • Surprise, frustration, and failure. Cognitive, emotional, and behavioral. These parts of you are constantly in motion and if you don’t give them time to rest and reflect upon what you learned from them, you will surely fatigue


0

Save

Category:

Artificial IntelligenceCreative ThinkingDecision-makingLeadershipManagementMarketingMindfulnessOffice and MePersonal FinancePersonal-developmentProduct-ManagementProductivityRelationships and meSalesStartupsTrendingWeb3

More like this

    nextbigwhat logo

    Links

    Legal

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    2023 nextbigwhat

    All rights reserved

    Home
    Explore
    Ideas
    BigBook
    More
    Login