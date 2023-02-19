Sensory Communication

The Premise

600 million years ago, the jellyfish was the first animal to develop a nervous system which allowed it to collect important information from its environment.





Later, the flatworm developed the world's first central nervous system, with a brain in its head as the 'boss.' As time passed, mammals developed a limbic system to deal with complex feelings. Then the neocortex developed, giving humans the ability to think complex thoughts, reason through decisions and make long-term plans. This eventually led to the invention of language and the ability to share information and knowledge between humans.





Language enabled humans to share hard-earned lessons through trial and error, allowing collective intelligence to build up over generations.





This led to advances in technology such as the bow and arrow, animal domestication, and farming, which allowed humans to settle into permanent locations and form cities. Writing was developed to store collective knowledge, and the printing press allowed for faster and cheaper creation of books, making knowledge more widely available.