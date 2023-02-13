Set upper and lower boundaries

The key to success at work and in life isn’t really starting strong, it’s staying strong. And one of the keys to having that staying power is the idea of self-regulation. There are four steps to creating this staying power.
In Greg McKeown’s book Effortless, he suggests the idea of making concrete boundaries for both how little and how much you will do in a given day on your important priorities. These boundaries give you some wiggle room but also give you the ability to stay on track over time.
When facing a goal, do you tend to get into a high-drive gear and try to remain there 24/7? Depending on your tendency, you can proceed in one of the following three ways:
