Seven principles of Change Mastery

"Leadership From The Inside Out: Becoming a Leader for Life" by Kevin Cashman is a bestseller that pioneers a holistic approach to leadership development. In this book, Cashman emphasizes that to become a successful leader, one has to focus on not just external factors such as skills and knowledge, but also internal factors such as values, beliefs, emotions, and mindset.





He proposes a seven-step program for leadership development that focuses on developing the whole person to grow the whole leader.





The book provides practical tools and exercises that help leaders identify their strengths and weaknesses, clarify their values and purpose, enhance emotional intelligence, develop resilience and agility, build effective relationships, foster creativity and innovation, and enable personal and organizational transformation.



