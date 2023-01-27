Show Your Flaws

What is the Real World?

"That would never work in the real world."— Don't believe them!





They expect fresh concepts to fail. They assume society isn't ready for or capable of change. Even worse, they want to drag others down into their tomb.

If you're hopeful and ambitious, they'll try to convince you your ideas are impossible. They'll say you're wasting your time. Don't believe them.





The real world isn't a place, it's an excuse. It's a justification for not trying. It has nothing to do with you.







