Significance is messy

"Intentional Living: Choosing a Life That Matters" is a book written by John C. Maxwell. It was published in 2015 by the Center Street publishing house. In the book, Maxwell describes how to live a life with purpose and intentionality, making the most of the time and resources you have.





He shares insights and practical advice on how to discover your purpose, create a plan, and take action to make a positive impact in your own life and the lives of others. The book has been well-received, with positive reviews praising Maxwell's clear writing and inspiring message.