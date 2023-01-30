Simple Ideas spread: Sam Altman

One of the first things we ask YC companies is what they’re building and why.





We look for clear, concise answers here. This is both to evaluate you as a founder and the idea itself. It’s important to be able to think and communicate clearly as a founder—you’ll need it for recruiting, raising money, selling, etc. Ideas in general need to be clear to spread, and complex ideas are almost always a sign of muddled thinking or a made up problem.





If the idea does not really excite at least some people the first time they hear it, that’s bad.