SIN 1: A failure to make your message sticky or memorable

Having a great message is one thing. Getting it remembered is another entirely. Think about the ways you communicate your messages to others.





Could your approach ever be described as boring or bland? Do you say things the way you’ve always said them? If not, great; but if you do, then perhaps it’s time to freshen up your style. Look for ideas to see how you can make your message more sticky and memorable – trust me, there’ll be loads.





First, repetition – be prepared to repeat your message in different ways. Second, use less-familiar language – language that gets people’s attention and causes them to want to know more.



