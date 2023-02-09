SIN 4: Focusing on features rather than selling benefits

Whether you like it or not, we’re all in sales. For some of you that’s an obvious statement to make. For others, perhaps less so. However, there will be times when we have to sell ourselves and our ideas to other people.





Think about it – on a day-to-day basis you’re probably having to influence people that can range from your customers and colleagues, right through to your friends and family. (And if you have children, you’ll know how much you need to influence and persuade them – although you may more commonly refer to it as begging and bribery.)





But because we often don’t see ourselves as selling a message, we fall into the trap of focusing on the features rather than the benefits of what we’re saying. Imagine that when you’re speaking your audience is holding a sign which simply says this: ‘WHY SHOULD I CARE?’







