SIN 5: Winging it

The sin of ‘winging it’ is rarely, if ever, committed by nervous people who are inexperienced in speaking and who are suffering from a heavy dose of self-doubt. No. Winging it is far more likely to be a mistake made by relatively experienced and generally confident people.





The enemy of excellence is not mediocrity. The enemy of excellence is being fairly good. if you consider yourself to be just mediocre (i.e. average at best) when speaking to others, then there’s clearly room for improvement. But if you’re fairly good at speaking (i.e. above average, certainly in comparison with other people you know), then the temptation is to ask: why work at getting even better?’





Why bother with any more preparation or planning? You’re fairly good. And I’m not suggesting you aren’t. But that’s the problem. When that’s the case you’re less likely to take the small but important steps to move from being ‘fairly good’ to excellent.







