Sit with the idea

A eureka moment is that magical epiphany when the solution to a problem seems to appear out of nowhere. Also known as an “Aha!” moment, little beats the sudden clarity you feel at solving a puzzle or finally understanding a previously unfathomable concept.
Eureka moments can lead to creative discoveries, the triumphant completion of a project, or the sudden, clear insight into how to make your business succeed.
Eureka moments occur when the problem itself is not part of your conscious thought process. A period of incubation is needed before you have the solution. You can create the circumstances of an incubation period by crafting the necessary environment.
Before you set up an incubation period, you need to have fully explored the problem you face. You can achieve this state by applying the following strategies:
