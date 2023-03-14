Skill #2 Find the extraordinary in the everyday

We’re so used to the stories of high drama on movie screens: Batman or Superman saving the day, rushing to the rescue of children who would otherwise plunge to their deaths. Not every story needs to be an epic tale of a caped crusader saving the world.





“Some of the best stories are about ordinary moments in our lives that teach us to be braver or kinder, more open-minded or loving.”





a colleague who challenges the status quo on behalf of the team. A partner who supports a dream A teacher who helps her students believe in themselves Great storytellers are always mining their lives and everyday encounters for stories. Oprah just did that for her Golden Globes speech.







