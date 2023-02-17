Social customer service

Embrace the Space is a book co-authored by Colin Kelly and Keith Atherton which provides an in-depth look at how to succeed at delivering social media-based campaigns for business.





It is written for business owners and entrepreneurs who want to make the most of their social media efforts. The book provides a comprehensive guide to the world of social media, covering everything from strategy, content creation, and analytics to measurement, optimization, and collaboration.





It also features interviews with a variety of experts and case studies of successful companies. The book offers practical advice and insight on how to develop successful campaigns and maximize the impact of your social media presence.