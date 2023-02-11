Social infrastructure

The Smart Mission: Leveraging Data and Analytics for Organizational Success is a book by Edward J. Hoffman. It was first published in 2018. The book provides a comprehensive overview of how data and analytics can be used to improve organizational performance, and offers practical advice on how to develop and implement data-driven strategies. It also highlights the importance of data governance and data management, and provides guidance on data-driven decision making, data security, and data visualization.





The book also provides case studies to illustrate how data and analytics can be used to drive success in various areas, such as marketing, operations, HR, and finance.







