Speed Reading

The Hero's journey is the perfect structure to lend power and purpose to your personal story. In Limitless you are the superhero.
Jim Kwik: "The Kid with the Broken Brain" to remembering hundreds of names in his talks, remembering 100 digits, and recalling it from the back... The renowned brain coach Jim Kwik.
The child who took an extra three years to learn how to read now reads one book per week.
The barriers to increasing reading speed
Just practice more to increase your reading speed.
If an egg is broken by an outside force LIFE ends. If broken by an inside force, LIFE begins. Great things always begin from inside.
JIM KWIK
Brain Foods: Avocadoes, Blueberries, Broccoli, Dark Chocolate, Eggs, Green vegetables, salmon, Sardines, Caviar, Turmeric, Walnuts, and Water.
Exercise
Killing ANT's (Automatic Negative Thoughts)
Small Simple Steps (S3) start with Habit Loop (from the book 'Atomic Habits' by James Clear).
Create some morning habits.
BE SUAVE
B - Believe (you can remember)
E - Exercise (Do it as often as you can)
S - Say It (when the person says its name)
U - Use it (in the conversation)
A - Ask it (about its meaning or where it come from)
V - Visualise (as a picture of that name)
E - End it (by saying the name)
FASTER way to learn any skills
F - Forget (what you knew about it - fresh start)
A - Act (participate in the learning)
S - State (learning is state-dependent - get into the alpha state)
T - Teach (others & share with others)
E - Enter (in your daily calendar)
R - Review (after some time)
