Stale Office Air

Design matters and can greatly affect your productivity and mental health.
The air you are breathing in enclosed spaces could be impairing your cognitive function.
Bringing more fresh air inside, or having a good ventilation system, is linked to better employee performance.
Being close to natural sunlight can make or break an employee’s experience.
Productivity gains (and losses) are connected to employees’ environmental conditions, so companies that create ideal office environments with abundant natural light and unobstructed outdoor views will reap the dividends.
