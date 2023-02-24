Step 7: Let Go Of Your Ego

In his book Backable, Suneel Gupta argues that the key to success in business isn’t talent, connections, or ideas – it’s the ability to persuade people to take a chance on your ideas.





Drawing lessons from hundreds of the world’s biggest thinkers, he shows readers how to craft a story that will make your ideas irresistible, and teaches techniques that will help you overcome objections, close deals, and bring your ideas to life.





Gupta shares his own experiences of failure and success, and provides readers with valuable advice and tools to help them make their ideas backable.



