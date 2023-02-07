Stop believing your self-worth is your net worth

Power Moves by Lauren McGoodwin is a book about taking control of your career and achieving your goals. The book provides advice, tips, and strategies for making the most of your professional life. It covers topics such as how to craft a career plan, how to make the most of your talents, how to create a professional network, and how to stay motivated and focused on your goals.





The book also provides advice on how to handle difficult situations and how to develop confidence and resilience in your career.