Take Action

Diversity ambassadorship requires you to take action.

An ambassador is a person who represents and promotes something. A DEI ambassador makes a difference by promoting DEI principles and working to see them implemented. All the assessments and deep thinking in the world amount to nothing without action.





The action necessary includes working to address what you discovered during the self-awareness stage of your journey: rooting out your conscious and unconscious biases and building the skills and capabilities you’ll need.





“You can’t simply say words of solidarity, you have to demonstrate it through your everyday actions.”







