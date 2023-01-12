Take-Aways

Encouraging Feedback





A fourth strategy to become an excellent manager is to make sure everyone on your team is receptive to and values feedback. Giving and receiving objective feedback is crucial for personal and professional growth. As a manager, it is important to provide quality feedback to your team members and solicit feedback from them about your work as a manager and about the company. Feedback should be constructive, actionable, specific and sometimes tough. But also avoid harshness. Regard feedback as coaching, and use it to boost and help your team members. Never put them down. Emphasize “reinforcing feedback” that recognizes and affirms positive behavior. Incorporate this practice into your daily management routine by telling your team members that in the future, the team will put a premium on giving and receiving feedback.



