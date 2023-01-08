Take-Aways

Curiosity is good for business. Learning expert Stefaan van Hooydonk offers a concise and lucid guide to building productive curiosity for professionals, in teams and in organizations. The business case for curiosity is well-known – but the author cites additional recent research, plus illustrative cases and anecdotes he draws from his experience as chief learning officer for Flipkart, Cognizant and other organizations. Although his zeal for his subject makes this a bit repetitious, van Hooydonk provides a clear, helpful overview and valuable recommendations.







