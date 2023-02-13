Take part in fun activities you're passionate about

Steve Jobs credited Apple’s success to his ability to “connect the dots.” If you want to achieve more as an entrepreneur, you must regularly expose yourself to new ideas across multiple categories. Here are three habits to help you become a generalist.
Save
Choose something you enjoy, or something you've always wanted to try, and give it your best. No matter the outcome, you will have always learned something new. And that’s one more notch on your “Generalist” belt.
Save
As an entrepreneur, it pays to have both hard and soft skills. Perhaps you have the financial acumen to develop a comprehensive business plan, but can you tell your brand’s story in a compelling way to investors? While these two activities would fall under the “fund raising” umbrella, they actually require very different skills.
Save
2023 nextbigwhat
All rights reserved