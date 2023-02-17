Taking Easy Wins

Sales Is A Marathon, Not A Sprint - This means that sales, like a marathon, has highs and lows. Your mental strength will waiver during your career, and there will be days that make you want to quit. One of the worst feelings we can have as salespeople is complete mental fogginess. When it feels like all the time you have is taken up but nothing productive is happening or when all the energy you have is zapped. There are 3 quick ways to start beating a sales slump.