Taking pleasure in the pleasure of others

Pleasure, in and of itself, is 'lower' than the real heavy hitters, such as truth, wisdom, and God, those hallowed founts of authentic happiness. It is a common notion, even in our own day, that pleasure is in some sense a distraction from happiness - or that it doesn't lead to the kind of happiness that really matters.
This is the most subtle and humankind of pleasure and a sure route to becoming a decent sort of person. It’s been observed that when a child gives a gift to another kid, they themselves become happier.
The sheer variety of ways that people procure pleasure is unsettling, as well as a testament to the plasticity of our species. Though it is a common enough feature of existence, trying to nail down an exact definition is an elusive goal. That makes reflecting upon the nature of pleasure all the more important.
