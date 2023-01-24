Talent & Effort

Society places a huge amount of emphasis on talent, which is a natural ability. Talent is the only reason we ever have good results.





The idea that high achievers have some miraculous skill is more appealing than the fact that we are simply average and don’t put in enough effort.





This magical skill that someone might hold means we simply don’t need to consider ourselves in the same league as them, so there is no reason to compare ourselves.







