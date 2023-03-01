Techniques for Better Listening

The product organization is inherently cross-functional, partnering with multiple teams across the company and serving customers and end users. As a result, disagreements are bound to happen in a product manager's day-to-day, but what matters most is how you handle them.
When we're only communicating with others virtually, it's even more important to build our listening skills and make a conscious effort to be patient and attentive. Here are three tips:
This was first developed by the FBI’s Crisis Negotiation Unit and includes a five-stage method to changing someone else's behaviour: active listening, empathy, rapport, influence, and behaviour change.
