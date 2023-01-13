Technology Is a Terrible Master

Positive Addiction





Develop a "positive addiction" to organize your life such that one is continually starting and completing more important tasks first.





Stop procrastinating and get more things done in less time, using the following tips.









• Decide exactly what you want.

• Write it down. Think on paper and make it tangible.

• Set a deadline for the goal, set sub-deadlines if necessary.

•List down everything you may need to do to achieve your goal.

• Break things down into individual tasks, and arrange them in priority and sequence to form a plan.

• Take action immediately. Do something, do anything.

• Do something everyday that moves you toward your major goal.







